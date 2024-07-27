MUFC Decision Makers Haven’t Told Me I’m No Longer Needed At The Club – Maguire

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire has come out to insist that he is part of the club’s future. He recently revealed that he is ready to win silverware in 2024/25, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, until the club tells him his services are no longer needed at MUFC, he still considers himself an important member of the team’s future.

Maguire added that everything he has heard from the club thus far points at the fact that he is still wanted.

His words, “Unless the club tell me I’m up for sale or I’m not wanted there anymore.

Everything I’ve heard and the action I’ve been shown from the club, I’m part of the future and it is time to crack on and make this club successful again, challenging for the big trophies.”

