The Delay In Rashford’s Contract Extension Is A Financial Issue – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to liken Marcus Rashford to Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is almost no better player in the world than the England forward when it comes to positioning himself on the back of the defending line, and only Mbappe is better than him at doing that.

Ten Hag added that the delay in Marcus‘ contract situation is a financial issue, so it is up to him to decide on what’s next.

His words, “From the first moment, I recognised huge potential,”

“And now to get out the potential, I believe when Marcus’ positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world.”

“There is Mbappe in this moment, a type like him, but when he [Rashford] is getting in that position, he’s great and you see he’s really improved also out of possession.”

On Rashford’s contract situation, “He [Rashford] has to make a decision,”

“The only thing we can do is show him this is the best club to be in, which has to do with the culture of the club and also in the way we are working, in the way we play and the way we train and if we are offering the right environment to progress.”

“It’s a financial issue as well. Then it is up to him to make the decision. But for one-and-a-half years, he will be here.”