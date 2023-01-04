The EPL Will Be Very Difficult For Tottenham Henceforth – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to say that he doesn’t have many creative players in his team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his players found it really hard to find space vs Aston Villa, and immediately the opponent scored, it became an impossible task to win the game.

Conte added that doing well in the EPL will be very difficult for Spurs henceforth, so fans should expect more tough matches.

His words, “We don’t have many creative players in our team. For sure today was really difficult to find space in the first half. I’m sure that if we don’t concede the goal, we could win the game instead. The goal that we conceded killed us in confidence and in many situations for sure.”

“The league will be very difficult for us. I want to be honest, I want to be very clear. I have said this to the club, I have said my opinions. The fans deserve the best. Maybe to stay in 5th is the best. Maybe 6th, 7th, 5th or 4th is the best.”