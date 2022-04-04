    Login
    The Eventual EPL Title Winner Is A Flip Of Coin At This Point – Alan Shearer

    EPL legend, Alan Shearer has come out to say that he cannot predict who will win the title this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, Liverpool have got a really good opportunity to put some pressure on Manchester City in the coming weeks, but the eventual winner is nothing but a flip of coin right now.

    Alan Shearer, however, added that the match on Sunday will play a huge role in deciding the winner in May.

    “Liverpool have got a really good opportunity to put some pressure on Manchester City,”

    “When you consider where they were two months ago, it looked all over. They’ve done incredibly well to get themselves back into contention.

    “I think it’s a flip of coin in the title race. It’s all going to boil down to next weekend.”

