The French Players At The Olympics Don’t Know How To Win – Otamendi

Argentina defender, Nicolas Otamendi has come out to blast France’s passionate celebrations after their victory at the Olympic Games in Paris. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he does not have a problem with players winning and celebrating their win, the French team taking the celebrations to the Argentina bench was simply too disrespectful to ignore.

Otamendi added that there are footballers who don’t know how to win, and they always end up causing avoidable conflicts.

His words, “It really p*sses me off that players can celebrate, they can enjoy whatever they want, but where the people and family are, and celebrate with them there.

There was one whose name I don’t even know, who if he wants to celebrate, he should come to us and we’ll sort it out there. But that really pisses me off, that they celebrate with them knowing that there are kids and family, that’s not good.

One of them went to celebrate on our bench. I didn’t really understand what was happening, but then I realised that he went to celebrate with our people. It’s one thing to celebrate on the field with your people, whatever you want, but I didn’t like that afterwards. It’s up to each person.

Sometimes there are players who don’t know how to win and what happens happens.

I think it’s completely avoidable, it’s not a nice image for anyone. We as Argentines know that when we win, we celebrate with our people and when we lose we congratulate the rival and go inside. I think they had something kept for a long time and today they let it out.”

