The Glazers Must End The Current Takeover Circus – Evra

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has come out to beg the Glazer family to end the unfair takeover circus going on right now. He recently revealed that the current delay is doing nobody any favours, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the takeover has been going on for months since November, and that is not a good thing for the owners, suitors, fans, players and the manager.

Evra added that the club is already several miles behind Manchester City, so MUFC cannot afford to waste any more time.

His words, “We talk about this deal for how many months now? Since November. I think it is important for the fans, for the players and of course for Erik ten Hag. He is the right man [to be manager]. We don’t know who is going to be the new owner. We are already 20 miles back from Manchester City. Now, the question is: Can we stop this circus and find a solution and [have] the owner come as soon as possible? We need to find it now, before the season starts. When the season starts, it is already too late.”

“Do we know which player is going to come? Do we know which player is going to leave? It is unfair for Erik ten Hag. It brings negative energy around the club. The club were already protesting against the Glazers when I signed in 2006, but we hid it because we were winning. I remember the green and yellow shirt and scarf were already at the stadium and I asked Gary Neville what was going on. He told me the fans were not happy with the owners. That was 17 years ago. We are talking about the same thing. We need to put an end to it if we want Man United to be back to where they belong.”