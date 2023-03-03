The Goals Will Come For Weghorst – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he expects Wout Weghorst to start scoring soon. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, people should remember that Rashford did not also score so many goals at the beginning of the season, but it came eventually and he cannot stop scoring now.

Erik added that as soon as Weghorst settles down more in the coming weeks, the goals will come.

His words, “That will come. I have the experience with so many players. I refer often to [Marcus] Rashford at the start of the season, he also [had] not scored [in] every game. But I know in my experience it will come once he’s more settled down. Of course, he has a lot of games with us in a not so long period. When he’s [been] longer here, the routines will be there and when he has the next goal, more will come.”