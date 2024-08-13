The Level Of Concentration Enzo Maresca Wants From His Players On The Pitch Is Crazy – Colwill

Chelsea defender, Levi Colwill has come out to say that he has been enjoying Enzo Maresca’s crazy training sessions. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the tactics from the new manager are mentally demanding, and he always needs his players to be aware of where they are on the pitch.

Colwill added that the level of concentration required is next-level compared to other managers.

His words, “The gaffer plays similar to a chess game.

I always need to be aware of where I am on the pitch and how I can help the team move up the pitch. That is the main thing. The level of concentration is crazy compared to other managers, I would say. I enjoy it and it can tap into my strengths. He’s been really good with me personally and everyone in the team. I’m really understanding the way he wants to play very fast.

The players are much more comfortable with the system. You can tell by the patterns of play and doing what the gaffer wants, which is working. We are creating opportunities to score. As a coach, he is very hands-on. He gives every player the same amount of time and effort. Everyone can see it on the pitch, the difference.”

WOW.

