The Lukaku Incident Is Not As Big As People Want It To Be – Tuchel

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to apologise for his recent controversial interview, Thomas Tuchel has said. The Belgian is set to return to the Chelsea squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has given the situation time to look back on and it is now clear that his outburst was not as intentional as it appeared.

Tuchel added that hearing Lukaku say he felt that way was very strange and it is not as big as maybe people want it to be.

His words, “He [Lukaku] apologised and is back in the squad for today’s training.

“We have given it time to look back on. For me, the most important thing was to understand – and clearly understand – it was not intentional. He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game.”

“Even before, when he seemed to be, in his opinion, ready to play after his injury from the start and we thought he needed to readapt to the intensity a little bit more, there was never the slightest behaviour against the team.

“So, it was the very first time that he felt in this way. It’s very important to stay calm and understand it’s not as big as maybe people want it to be.”