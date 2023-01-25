The Music Business Is Saddled With So Much Promiscuity – Nana Acheampong

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Acheampong has come out to say that he has never cheated on his wife all through their 30-year marriage. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has remained faithful to his wife for several years because God does not like cheating and will never support it.

Nana added that even if the music business is saddled with so much promiscuity, he has lots of control.

His words, “I have never cheated on my wife. God doesn’t like that, so I don’t do that.”

“For many years now, we have been married for 30 years now and I haven’t done that.”

“When you stop doing those things, it gives you peace and progress.”

“This business of ours is saddled with so much promiscuity so if you don’t control you might not like how it will end.”