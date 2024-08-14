The New Anthem Was Passed Into Law By Slaves Masquerading As Lawmakers – Aisha Yesufu

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has come out to say that she would rather spend twenty years in prison than sing the new anthem signed into law by President Tinubu in May 2024. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the new anthem was passed into law by slaves masquerading as lawmakers, so she will not be singing it in any form or manner.

Recall that the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas had this to say, “The bill states that anyone who sets up an illegal roadblock performs unauthorised traffic duties, imposes an illegal curfew, or organises an unlawful procession will be subject to a fine of N2 million, five years in prison, or both upon conviction.

Any person who forcefully takes over any place of worship, town hall, school, premises, public or private place, arena, or a similar place through duress, undue influence, subterfuge or other similar activities, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N5 million or imprisonment for a term of 10 years or both.

A person who professes loyalty, pledges or agrees to belong to an organisation that disregards the sovereignty of Nigeria, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N3 million or imprisonment for a term of four years or both.”

WOW.