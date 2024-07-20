The Next England Manager Must Have A Strong Track Record Delivering Results In The EPL – FA

The England FA has come out to issue a job advert to find the next England manager. This is coming after Gareth Southgate resigned following the Euro 2024 tournament, and fans have been reacting.

According to the FA, anyone applying must have a UEFA Pro License, significant experience of English football, and a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and leading international competitions.

The England FA added that a preferred candidate must also be experienced in successfully identifying, managing and developing English players.

It read, “Will hold a UEFA Pro License.

Will have significant experience of English football, with a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions.

Will be an exceptional leader who understands and will enjoy the international football environment.

Will be experienced in successfully identifying, managing and developing English qualified players.

Will be highly resilient and comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny.

Will have a track record of creating a high performing, positive team culture and environment.

Will have strong personal values and integrity and understand and embrace the role that the England Men’s Senior Team Head Coach has inspiring the nation.”

WOW.