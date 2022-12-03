The Nigerian Rappers Coming For Me Are Dumb – Wizkid

Popular singer, Wizkid has come out to reply to all the Nigerian rappers that have come for him since he said rap is dead. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the rappers coming for him are nothing but broke, and he doesn’t even recognize them as artists when he sees their comments.

His words, “Broke boys.

Can’t believe y’all broke boys thought Big Wiz will talk about y’all wow!

Y’all are not even rappers! Nasty C/ Sarkodie/ black sherif the only rappers in Africa. Y’all dumb fucks.

Y’all keep sending una popsy rap videos! I go dey watch maybe i fit help una mama life!”

WOW.