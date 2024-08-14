The Only National Anthem I’ll Continue To Recognize Is The Old One – Oby Ezekwesili

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili has come out to say that the House of Representatives should get ready to prosecute her whenever they pass their shocking Counter Subversion Bill. Reports have said the Counter Subversion Bill 2024 aims to impose stringent penalties on Nigerians who fail to recite the national anthem.

According to her, the only National Anthem she will stand and recite is the old one, not the one recently signed into law by President Tinubu, so FG should be ready to punish her for it.

Oby added that if there is any group of Nigerians that deserve a Subversion Act, it is the bad politicians who are stunting the progress of the country.

Her words, “I am certain that the Speaker of the @HouseNGR @Speaker_Abbas @nassnigeria knows this for a fact.

Surely, he must know that the so-called #CounterSubversionBill which he introduced- and alleged to be in its second reading – is a silly flight of fancy that further reveals how unserious and irrelevant the lawmakers are to the Nigerian condition.

I for example have kept my public statement and only stand and sing the REAL Nigerian National Anthem (Arise O Compatriots), never the Colonial and “tribal” one that he and his colleagues conspired with @NGRPresident and kangarooed into “law” in violation of Constitutional processes.

Get ready to “prosecute” me when you pass your obnoxious #CounterSubversionBill into an Act.

But before then, please note that if there is any group of Nigerians that deserve a Subversion Act, it is you and your colleagues at the @nassnigeria who consistently subvert the progress of Nigeria and her people through your legendary public misdemeanors that accumulate into Bad Governance.

Your citizens have spoken up in unison asking you and your colleagues in the Executive and Judicial Arms to #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.

You obviously have still not heard the ticking chimes of time.

Continue with your irrelevancies while the country totters….. continue if it pays you.”