The Opomulero commiserate with Adebutu’s Family over the demise of Dame Caroline Adebutu

Moms are always the special ones for every single person. mothers are one of the warmest and most caring people we have ever seen.

The entire *OPOMULERO FAMILY* commiserate with the family of Sir. Dr. Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu on the sudden demise of his dear wife, Dame Caroline Adebutu.

It saddens our hearts to hear about the sudden death of our beloved mother and matriarch.

May the departed soul of our beloved matriarch find her deserving place in the heavens.

We also extend our deepest condolences to our dear leader and Principal Hon. Dr. Oladipupo Adebutu _-KJW_. All our prayers and sympathies go out to you on the loss of your beloved mother.

Signed:

Hon. Dr. Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye

OPOMULERO FAMILY, PRESIDENT