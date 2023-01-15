The Portuguese Federation Wanted Only My Signature – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to rubbish suggestions that Roberto Martinez was first in line for the Portugal job. He recently revealed this to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the ex Belgium manager was not the main target at any stage during the recruitment process, and it was in fact him who was approached as the only choice to take over from the previous manager.

Mourinho added that he is grateful to the president of the Portuguese Federation for the trust and faith he has in him.

His words, “Today I can talk to you and say something that maybe you are not very interested in, but I want to thank the president of the Portuguese Federation. What he said made me very proud, saying that I was not the first choice, but his only choice and that he would have done anything to get me home. He made me very happy. But I didn’t go, I’m here and I’m giving my all.”