The Royal Family Believe Megan Markle Is Encouraging Prince Harry To Destroy Them – Tom Quinn

Prince Harry is seen as a loose cannon by the Royal Family while Meghan Markle appears set on destroying the institution, a royal expert has claimed. The expert, Tom Quinn recently had his say on the Royal Family’s current attitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the notion is that Prince Harry married a woman who seems to be encouraging him to destroy the Royal Family, leading him to act like a loose cannon nowadays.

Prince added that he expects both parties to keep denying the bad blood because they must protect the crown.

His words, “The Royal Family will be deeply upset by the fact they have this loose cannon, someone William was [once] close to.”

“[Harry] has married this woman who seems to be encouraging him to destroy the Royal Family.”

On the couple not reacting to the allegation, “Very sensibly, and in keeping with the tradition, the Royal Family [will never] say anything beyond things like “recollections may vary” about these various events.”

WOW.