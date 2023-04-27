The Story That Hakimi Registered His Properties In His Mother’s Name Is False – Rym Bousmid

The report that claimed the Spanish actress and wife of footballer, Achraf Hakimi wanted half of his assets amid divorce but everything was in his mother’s name has been slammed as false. The African Report recently revealed that the story is not based on reality, and fans have been reacting.

According to investigative journalist, Rym Bousmid, the rumour began with a tweet published by an Ivorian platform, and the media company is notorious for the dissemination of fake news on social media.

He added that the Ivorian journal is actually more popular for comedy than journalism.

His words, “It started with a tweet published by the Ivorian journal First Mag. This online media platform is a regular offender when it comes to the dissemination of fake news, and seems to focus more on comedy than journalism.”

