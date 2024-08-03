The 17-year-old boy charged with the murders of three young girls during a knife rampage at a Taylor Swift concert has been revealed as Axel Rudakubana. This is coming after the Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC lifted reporting restrictions which previously banned him from being identified due to his age.

According to the Judge, preventing full reporting of the tragic incident will lead to the spread misinformation, so full disclosure has been permitted.

His words, “Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum.”

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust added, “We are delighted that two of the children involved in Monday’s awful incident have now been discharged.

We continue to treat five children involved in the devastating incident in Southport on Monday, including one recently transferred to us from Aintree University Hospital.

All the children in our care are currently in a stable condition. Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those affected by Monday’s incident.”

The teenager charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport is said to be an introvert with a background in musical theatre.

Taylor Swift (born December 13, 1989) is an American singer-songwriter. Recognized for her songwriting, musical versatility, artistic reinventions, and influence on the music industry, she is a prominent cultural figure of the 21st century.

Taylor Alison Swift was born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, is a former stockbroker for Merrill Lynch and her mother, Andrea Gardner Swift (née Finlay), is a former homemaker who previously worked as a mutual fund marketing executive.

At the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012, Swift won Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Mean”, which she performed during the ceremony.

Swift won other awards for Speak Now, including Songwriter/Artist of the Year by the Nashville Songwriters Association (2010 and 2011), Woman of the Year by Billboard (2011), and Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music (2011 and 2012) and the Country Music Association in 2011.