The Timing Of The Qatar World Cup Has To Be Questioned – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has come out to question the timing of the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely has serious concerns about the death of migrant workers building the stadiums in Qatar, and he also has reservations about the surroundings of the tournament.

Bruno added that he and his fellow players are simply not happy with the death of stadium construction workers.

His words, “Of course it’s strange [the World Cup starting next week],”

“It’s not exactly the time we want to be playing in the World Cup. I think for everyone, players and fans, it’s not the best time. Kids will be at school, people will be working and the timings will not be the best for people to watch the games.”

“We know the surroundings of the World Cup, what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all.”

“We want football to be for everyone, everyone has to be included and involved in a World Cup because a World Cup is the world. It’s for everyone, it doesn’t matter who. These kind of things I think should not happen at any time. But for a World Cup it’s more than football, it’s a party for fans, players, something that’s a joy to watch, should be done in a better way.”