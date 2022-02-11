The Title Race Isn’t Over With Liverpool Around – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he is impressed with how his club has already amassed 60 points this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, he is not willing to write off a title push from Liverpool late into the season because the Reds are stacking up their points too.

Pep added that everyone is tough competition in the EPL and there are no guaranteed 3 points.

His words, “Liverpool have two games to play, then we see the gap – 14 games to play, many points to play for and more tough games like today,”

“Everyone is tough competition, but it is impressive at this stage to have 60 points – we have done incredibly well so far.”

“No – we are not the best team in the world,”

“The best team is Chelsea who won the Champions League and River Plate because they won in South America. The important thing is tomorrow and in three days we go to Norwich and have to win the game.”

“This thing about who is the best, I don’t care. Be happy and try to play better every day and, at the end, we will see.”

“We are in a good position, 60 points at the moment. We have to qualify for the Champions League because that is the most important target, then the Premier League and then arrive in the last few games fighting for the title. This is what I want to do.”

“Now we spoke with the rest of the players Eat, rest, train, eat, rest, train because in three days we are away and then we have to travel to Portugal for the Champions League and everyone has to be ready.”