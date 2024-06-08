Close Menu
    The Tweet Directed At Iggy Azalea Wasn’t From Me, I Was Hacked – Hulk Hogan

    Popular WWE legend, Hulk Hogan has come out to claim his social media was hacked after lewd messages were sent from it to rapper, Iggy Azalea. Recall that Iggy had tweeted, “All these cry babaies wanna suck on my t*tssssssss lmao $MOTHER.”

    She ended up getting a response from Hogan’s account, saying, “You suck a pumping. $HULK has the real milk.”

    The response stunned a lot of social media users and Hulk recently came out to clarify that it was not him.

    His words, “Hello Family, Appreciate your love and support always. Please do not take notice of any posts posted today. They are not from me and will be promptly removed. Thank you, Hulk.”

