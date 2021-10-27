The Unknown Truth about the Island Medical Schools

In this competitive landscape, students with lower MCAT or GPA scores and less medical-focused experiences than their competitors struggle to make it to U.S. medical schools. Resulting, these students’ applications get rejected from medical schools because of their average grades or MCAT scores.

For these types of students, island medical schools are often a popular option since many of them focus on the holistic admission process rather than sticking to MCAT or GPA scores. Additionally, top-tier Caribbean medical schools have higher acceptance rates as compared to U.S. and Canadian universities.

However, learning the unknown truth about the Caribbean medical schools is vital before enrolling in a medicine program, as acceptance does not guarantee success. While getting into a medical school on the Caribbean Island might seem like a walk in the park, you can find it tough to get out if you didn’t choose the college wisely.

The unknown truth about the Caribbean medical schools: Things to consider

1. Three tiers of island medical schools

When you plan to start your medical journey on the Caribbean Island, remember that not all universities are of equal quality. Notably, Caribbean medical schools are grouped in three tiers based on approvals and accreditations. The three tiers of Caribbean medical schools are as follows- Top-tier, Mid-tier, and Bottom-tier. So, consider top-tier medical schools in the Caribbean to acquire a high quality of education.

2. Good in terms of cost

There’s no denying that medicine is the most expensive career program around the world. However, top-ranked Caribbean medical schools offer accredited medical programs with less tuition per semester than their U.S. and Canadian counterparts. Therefore, to make a well-informed decision, you need to explore the total course price, including tuition fees and miscellaneous charges of reputed medical universities in the Caribbean.

3. Program comparable to U.S. medical schools

There are around 80 medical schools in the Caribbean, but most of them are infamous for offering an inconsistent quality of education. Therefore, choosing the right Caribbean medical school is crucial for your career. Notably, top-tier Caribbean medical schools have proven quality of education, focusing on the success of students. The integrated, system-based curriculum offered in top-ranked Caribbean med schools parallel the training students would receive at a top medical school in the U.S.

4. Federal Financial Aid

Another benefit of studying medicine in a top-tier Caribbean medical school is the approval to participate in the U.S. Federal Direct Loan Program. It means matriculants of top-tier Caribbean medical schools can take advantage of a broad range of public and private options to help finance their medical education.

Conclusion

As you have learned some unknown truth about the island medical schools, look for these things before enrolling in them. You also need to consider the class sizes, residency placements, rankings, and licensing of the medical universities before committing to them. Now, start exploring top-tier Caribbean medical schools keeping these factors in mind for a promising future!