The Way Social Media Attacks Me Is Proof That Women Are Re-Victimized When They Come Forward – Amber Heard

Amber Heard has come out to announce that she has made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp in Virginia. Recall that a seven-person jury found that she defamed him in her op-ed about domestic violence, and subsequently awarded more than $10 million in damages.

Heard who agreed to settle the case also claim in her lengthy Instagram post that the way she has been vilified on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimized when they come forward.

Her words, “It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimized when they come forward.”

“Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to.”

“I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

