The World Cup In Qatar Will Be Boring Without The Super Eagles – John Fashanu

Former England striker, John Fashanu has come out to say that the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar will be boring without the Super Eagles. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels it is a disaster that Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, and he is sure Africa will miss its absence at the tournament.

Fashanu added that Nigeria has always been known to take the World Cup by storm, but that will be missed this month.

His words, “I think this it is a disaster that Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and I also believe it is not just a disaster for the country but also for Africa majorly for the three-time African champions.”

“With the Super Eagles you always have confidence heading into a game and I remember back then fans will smile before a game because they knew they (Eagles) were going to win by 3-0, but now things have changed.”