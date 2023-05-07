The World Needs Sick Jamie Foxx Back On His Feet – Charles Alston

Jamie Foxx‘s longtime friend, Charles Alston has come out to ask for prayers and well wishes for the actor who has remained hospitalized for more than three weeks after suffering a medical emergency. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the world clearly needs Jamie Foxx on his feet again, and he prays for him to prove he is a true champion by bouncing back from this health challenge.

His words, “We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!!”

“We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!!”

“I beg for the mercy from Allah The Creator of the Heavens & Earth and his merciful healing powers over Jamie.”

WOW.