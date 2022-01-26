Morocco Must Be More Clinical In Front Of Goal – Vahid Halilhodzic

Morocco manager, Vahid Halilhodzic has come out to his team must be more clinical in front of goal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations will be a lot tougher than the second round, so his boys must learn to score more.

Halilhodzic added that Morocco will remain committed and the boys will give everything to win the next games.

His words, “It was not an easy game. When we conceded the goal, it made my team react and it was very complex. In the second half, we didn’t lose concentration and managed to organise ourselves and take control of the game.”

“We will remain committed and look to win the next games. We had plenty of chances and hesitated a lot. I hope that in the next game we will be more effective.”

“I hope that the players who are injured recover and join the squad soon. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, we are aware that we are not at the level we want. I believe that with more games like these we can gain more confidence.”