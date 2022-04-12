There Are Too Many Problems To Fix At MUFC – Glenn Murray

The rebuilding task at Manchester United is as big as the likes of relegation-threatened Everton, former Brighton striker, Glenn Murray has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is currently frustration from some world stars that expect to win things and compete, and it will take a lot of rebuilding to get MUFC back on track again.

Murray added that there are just so many problems to fix at Old Trafford, and a lot of patience will be required to get things kicking again.

His words, “There’s frustration from some world stars that expect to win things and compete.”

“We touched on the job that needs to be done at Everton but wow, just as big a job needs to be done at Manchester United as well.”

“Rangnick is not going to be manager and that must have played on the players’ minds throughout the last four to five months of him being in charge, thinking ‘why are we going to learn a new way of playing when he’s not going to be in charge next year?”

“There are just so many problems.”