There Has Been No Official Offer From Arsenal For Mudryk – Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal’s interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, Mykhailo Mudryk is conformed and real, the club’s deputy sporting director, Carlo Nicolini has said. The club recently had its say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to the club, Arsenal’s interest is definitely there and it cannot be denied, but there has been no official offer for the young player.

Mudryk added that several other clubs have taken an indirect interest in the forward, and that is expected because he is quality.

His words, “Arsenal’s interest is there, I can’t deny it. However, today he is called up for the first training camp which runs from January 9 to February 9, then in Warsaw we will prepare for the next European games,”

“Many clubs have taken an indirect interest in Mudryk, without an official offer. There have been a lot of phone calls.”

“We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m. We are not obliged to sell, we do not want to make phenomena.”