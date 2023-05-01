There Is No Failure In Sports – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to say that he agrees 100% with Milwaukee Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s viral claim that there is no failure in sports. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, failure is when a person does not try to do something as well as he can, but as long as you give your best in whatever you do as a sportsman, you cannot be tagged a failure even when you do not win.

Ancelotti added that he has a big cabinet with a lot of trophies, but he has lost many titles as well.

His words, “It’s not a failure, it’s a step to success,”

“Michael Jordan played for 15 years and won six championships. Were the other nine years a failure? It’s the wrong question. There’s no failure in sports.”

“In sport you can’t talk about failure, and in life you can’t talk about failure. Failure is when you don’t try to do something as well as you can. When you try to do your best, you have a clear conscience, and that’s never a failure, not just in sport but in life.”

“In sport, you lose a lot more often than you win,”

“I have a big cabinet with a lot of trophies, but if I had to include all the ones I’ve lost, it wouldn’t be a cabinet, it would be a house.”

On his future, “I’ve said that I won’t talk about my future. But I’ll answer: a deadline is silly. But I won’t talk about my future … There’s no deadline because I haven’t spoken to anyone!”