There Was No Bust-Up In The Belgium Camp – Hazard

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has come out to react to reports being spread about a bust-up and division in Belgium’s 2022 World Cup squad. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players recently gathered to have a long meeting after the last game, and even if a lot was said, there was no bust-up or disagreement like the rumor mongers are suggesting.

Hazard added that he and his teammates will focus on preparing hard and getting the job done vs Croatia.

His words, “We had a good talk among the players. A lot has been said. We talked for an hour about good things and less good things. Now we want to win against Croatia. We now have two days to prepare. We have to be ready. Nothing happened in the dressing room. Only the coach spoke. I spoke to Kevin De Bruyne, he does believe in the group.”