There’s A 50% Chance Messi Will Return To Barcelona In The Summer – Aguero

Ex-Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has come out to say that he feels Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only urge Barca president, Joan Laporta to make an effort to get the deal done as soon as possible because Messi deserves the opportunity to retire where it all started.

Aguero added that he feels there is a 50% chance that the Argentine would return home in the coming months.

His words, “My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barca. I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. If president Laporta makes the step, I think Messi’s return to Barcelona will come closer.”