There’s A Lot Of Pretence In The Church – Timini Egbuson

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has come out to share why he left the church. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he was a church boy who used to preach in the main churches as a teenager, but as time went on, he realized that there was a lot of pretence in the church.

Timini added that this made him leave the church system to find God and have a personal relationship with him.

His words, “I feel like me and God have a personal relationship. I’ve been betrayed by the church in the past. Like, I was a full church boy. In my teenage years, I used to preach in the main church on Sundays. Everything you think I have now in terms of swag and whatever, it was in church that I learned it.”

“Then I went to some other churches. But I just realized that there’s a lot of pretense. And I know it’s not a reason to stop going because obviously. So basically you know, it’s just a thing where I was just like okay let me find this man called God on my own. And that’s what we are doing right now.”

“There’s someone I’m seeing, or talking to, right now that introduced me to this whole Bible plan. I mean, sometimes I just lie to her when she asks “have you checked it this morning?” In terms of reading the Bible again and all that, I’m not really there yet but like a one on one relationship with my God. Talking to him saying “how far baba? this is what I’m doing” and He’s been helping me make the best decisions so far. And it’s calm.”