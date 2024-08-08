There’s No Justification For More Loss Of Lives Because We Are Protesting – Ned Nwoko

Popular senator, Ned Nwoko has come out to support his wife, Regina Daniels for speaking against violent protests. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he commends her wisdom and strength of character in deciding on her own to sympathize and support frustrated Nigerians, and he would also advocate for peaceful protests all across the country.

Ned added that there can be no justification for more loss of lives all because we are protesting.

His words, “I commend Gina’s wisdom and strength of character in deciding on her own to sympathize and support Nigerians who are showing bottled up frustrations with the apparent hopelessness in the country. I must add that the current economic and insecurity problems in Nigeria are as a result of decades of bad governance. Please let everyone be peaceful with the protests as there cannot be any justifications for more loss of lives. I have also decided that in the next few days, I will speak and write on a few realistic immediate solutions especially on economic and insecurity problems facing our nation .As a senator, my bills and motions have been about the people. This is really my passion.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.