There’s Not Much Difference Euros And Copa America – Lionel Scaloni

Argentina manager, Lionel Scaloni has come out to say that he would like to see a South American side play at the European Championship. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not think one competition is more difficult than the other, and there are some countries that reached the Euros semis but still struggled vs Argentina at the World Cup.

Scaloni added that both tournaments are equal in his ranking, and there is not much difference.

His words, “I don’t think it’s more difficult from one competition to another. There are some important teams that have advanced to the semi-finals of the Euros, teams that we faced in the World Cup and it went well for us, but that doesn’t mean that we could go to the European Championship and win it. Or maybe yes [we could win the Euros]. I think the level is very even. I would like a European team to one day be invited to a Copa America to see what it is like to play in a Copa America and the opposite, as well. But that would be a World Cup, right? So in the end the difficulty is the same. I don’t think there’s much difference, really, but these are just opinions.”

