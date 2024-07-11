There’s Serious Danger In Detailing Citizens Illegally In Nigeria – Mr. Macaroni

Popular skitmaker, Mr. Macaroni has come out to say people should normalize going to court to seek justice if they feel defamed. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is not trying to defend cyberbullies or encourage online harassment, celebrities who have issues with trolls online should take offenders to court instead of arresting them unlawfully.

Macaroni added that APC trolls insult him every now and then, but he has never arrested anyone illegally.

His words, “If anyone insults you or defames your character, go to court and seek justice. APC trolls insult me and tell so many Lies against my person. I have never for once used the police to illegally arrest or detain anyone and Never will I. There is serious danger in using the police to illegally detain citizens. I hope those of you supporting this abuse of power won’t cry foul when you or your loved ones are the victims. To be clear, this is not to support Online bullying and harassment. I strongly condemn it and believe that those involved should be made to face the consequences of their actions. I am a victim myself and I know how mentally damaging it is. But go to Court and seek Justice like the rest of us do. Don’t use your friends in government to illegally detain citizens. It may favor you now, but think about tomorrow when you no longer have that power or the closeness to that power. It might not be you, it might be someone you care about. What will become of us if everyone takes law into their own hands?”

