There’s Still Hope For AC Milan In The UCL – Tomori

AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori has come out to say that he and his teammates were anxious in the early stages against Inter Milan. This is coming after their first-leg Champions League semi-final defeat vs Inter, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, AC Milan gave the opposition all the space and time they needed to play better in the game, and going 2 goals down in the first 15/20 minutes was very tough to take.

He, however, added that the players will not let their heads drop after one leg because they can still make amends.

His words, “In the first half, I think there was a bit of anxiety within the team, and in a game like this you can’t give them a millimetre, a centimetre. I think in the first 15 minutes they came and they were really good with their pressure and yeah it was difficult,”

“A team like Inter it’s difficult with one goal, well even when it’s 0-0 it’s difficult, and to go two goals down in the first 15/20 minutes, it’s difficult. It was a kick in the teeth, and I think the first half it took us a while to get back in the game, second half we were better.”

“It’s only the first game, we can’t let our heads drop. Obviously, we’re disappointed because this was the home leg in front of our fans, we wanted to take a positive result going into the second leg,”