Thousands of jobs have been created with the use of local building materials – Yemi Osinbajo.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo disclosed that under the Social Housing Scheme of the Economic Sustainability Plan, thousands of jobs have been created with the use of local building materials in the country.

The Vice President made this statement on Monday, at the two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review retreat, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, where the Vice President delivered the progress report on the ESP implementation.

Osinbajo also disclosed that the social housing scheme has so far seen151.689 hectares of land made ready for development