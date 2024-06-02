Three APC Councillorship Aspirants Call for Cancellation of Okpohsi Ward Primary Election

Three aspirants for the Okpohsi Ward One councillorship position in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have called for the cancellation of the primary election held on Friday.

The aspirants—Igwe Frank Arinze, Ali Uchenna Ugadu, and Agbo Sunday Agbo—urged the Chairman of the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), Barrister Josy Eze, and APC State Chairman, Stanley Okoro Emegha, to nullify the election.

The aspirants alleged that the primary election was marred by gross irregularities, intimidation, and crises, which they claimed were attempts to impose a candidate on the people.

They made these allegations known in a joint petition to Governor Francis Nwifuru, which was also copied to the APC State Chairman.

The trio decided to notify the governor about the alleged crisis-ridden primary election held on May 31, 2024, at Community Primary School, Ndiagu Igube, Umuakpu Ngbo, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

They sought appropriate action to prevent further escalation.

The aspirants accused the electoral officer, Friday Onwe, and his team of conspiring to cause crises during the election by aiding and abetting electoral fraud.

They alleged that after counting the votes of the incumbent councillor, Mr. Henry Okpe, their votes were not counted.

“Our pleas to the electoral officer to count our votes fell on deaf ears,” they stated. “Friday Onwe declared that he was instructed to only count the incumbent councillor’s supporters.”

The aspirants also reported that thugs attacked their supporters, causing injuries and destroying property, including a Corolla car belonging to Igwe Frank Arinze.

“Consequently, we appeal to the peace-minded Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the Chairman of Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), and the State Chairman of our great party to intervene in this matter to prevent further escalation of the crises,” they urged.

The aspirants condemned the violence against the electorate and requested that the result be declared in favor of Igwe Frank Arinze, who they claimed had the longest line of supporters, or alternatively, that the election be canceled and rescheduled.

“We reassure the party of our unflinching commitment to the survival and success of APC in the state,” they added.