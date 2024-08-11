Timber Will Be Back Training With Arsenal By Next Week – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to provide an update on when Jurrien Timber will be able to return. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Timber has been doing some individual work in training, and he expects him to be back with the group by next week.

He added that Jurrien has had no reaction to his past injury in recent weeks, so he feels fine right now.

His words, “It’s fine. He’s been doing some individual work, that’s clear now. So we expect him to be ready to train with the group in the next week, because he has no reaction. So quite positive.”

