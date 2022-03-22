    Login
    Tinted glass permits and customs papers not needed again – Police instructs personnel

    The Nigerian Police Force Headquarters (NPF) has stopped its officers from demanding customs papers and tinted glass permits from motorists at checkpoints in any part of the country.

    Tinted-car-window
    This follows the suspension of the issuance of tinted glass permits and as such, the police personnel are not expected to disturb Nigerians on this.

    This was confirmed in a series of tweet posts by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who asked members of the public to report police officers who delay motorists to ask for these.

    Adejobi said that the police can stop any vehicle with tinted glasses, search the vehicles and their occupants, but not delay the motorist for not having a tinted glass permit.

    Adejobi said the police officers can only be involved in the demand for customs papers if they are on joint operation and not just on mere routine checks.

    The tweet post from the Police Spokesman reads, “No policeman should demand your customs papers. No. Except they are on joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks. And for now, we have suspended (the) issuance of tinted glass permit. So, we don’t expect our men to disturb Nigerians on this.

    “We are to stop any vehicle with tints, search the vehicle, and its occupants, but not to delay him for not having tinted glass permits. Report them if you are so delayed so that we ask them (the personnel) questions.”

    He said the police personnel at checkpoints and on routine patrols are only allowed to demand vehicle licences, driver’s licences, and certificates of insurance, especially for private car owners. He stressed that requesting the allocation of number papers from car owners was unnecessary, especially when such vehicles have been registered.

    Adejobi asked car owners who fall victim to erring police personnel to contact the force through its phone lines 08057000001 and 08057000002 – for calls, 08057000003 – for text message and WhatsApp, or via Twitter – @PoliceNG_CRU of email – policepcrru@gmail.com

    He said, “Any policeman demanding for more; it’s a deviant (act) and he must be dealt with. If not, many Nigerians will suffer from him and his likes,” he said. “Don’t die in silence, speak out to save yourself and others. I will speak on this issue soon.”

    “Please take note that the police don’t demand allocation of number paper, it’s not necessary since a vehicle has been registered. All you need to have with you are the three I mentioned – vehicle licence, certificate of insurance, and driver’s licence. Simple.

