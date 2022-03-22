Tinted glass permits and customs papers not needed again – Police instructs personnel

The Nigerian Police Force Headquarters (NPF) has stopped its officers from demanding customs papers and tinted glass permits from motorists at checkpoints in any part of the country.
This follows the suspension of the issuance of tinted glass permits and as such, the police personnel are not expected to disturb Nigerians on this.
This was confirmed in a series of tweet posts by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who asked members of the public to report police officers who delay motorists to ask for these.
