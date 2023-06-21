Tinubu breaks silence on 114% increase of salary for President, others

President Bola Tinubu has denied the approval of the purported 114% increase in the salaries of the President, Vice President, elected federal and state political office holders, and judicial officers.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Alake said the report was fake and that such a proposal has not been brought before Tinubu for consideration.

“We state without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration. While we recognise that it is within the constitutional remit of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission to propose and fix salaries and allowances of political office holders and judicial officers, such cannot come to effect until it has equally been considered and approved by the President.

“It is important to note that RMAFC, through its Public Relations Manager, has responded to this fake story being circulated and has already set the record straight.

“However, that this unfounded story gained prominence on social media and in a section of mainstream media again brings to the fore the danger fake news poses to the society and our national well-being. The misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast-paced, dynamic, and progressive policies.”

Alake urged journalists, media managers, and members of the public to ignore stories on government activities and policy issues that do not emanate from approved official communication channels.