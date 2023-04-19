    Login
    Tinubu calls on Police to investigate Adamawa election controversy

    Politics

    Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu has called on the Police to investigate the controversy that trailed the Adamawa Governorship rerun.

    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
    Tinubu in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday, urged aggrieved candidates to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

    The former Lagos Governor also congratulated winners of the Supplementary Governorship elections that took place in Kebbi and Adamawa States on Saturday.

    Tinubu said: “The supplementary elections have now brought the 2023 general elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere during the supplementary election on Saturday. It was further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.

    “However, I note the matter of the Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy”.

    After several controversies, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Tuesday, declared the incumbent Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri winner of the polls.

