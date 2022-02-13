    Login
    Tinubu Is Sick – Sowore Reacts As Video Showing His Wet Cloth Emerges Online

    A Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to a video currently making the rounds on social media showing the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu looking wet after standing up to address some of his loyalists during an enclosed event.

    Omoyele Sowore
    In the video, a man in a suit believed to be security personnel was seen staring at the wet part of the dress while closing his nostrils.

    Reacting to the video, Sowore urged the 2023 presidential aspirant to proceed for medical treatment, saying he is sick.

    According to the popular activist, if the former Lagos State Governor continues with his ambition, the presidency may be converted to a “hospice”.

    “Bola Tinubu is sick, he needs medical treatment NOT Nigeria’s presidential seat. The Presidency should not be converted to a hospice! #WeCantContinueLikeThis #RevolutionNow”, Sowore posted on his verified Facebook page.

