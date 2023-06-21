Pulisic Should Go Back To Borussia Dortmund – Jermaine Jones

Ex-USMNT player, Jermaine Jones has come out to advise Christian Pulisic to return to the Bundesliga. He recently revealed that the German league fits him the best amid talk of a possible Borrusia Dortmund return, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would tell the American to return to BvB in a heartbeat because it is very obvious that his stint with Chelsea in the EPL has not worked out.

His words, “I would tell Pulisic to go back and play in Germany. Bundesliga fits him the best.”