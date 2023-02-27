    Login
    Tinubu, Other APC candidates lead in Ikenne Local Government

    Politics

    The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu coasts to victory in the Ikenne Local Government area of Ogun State during the general election of 25th February 2023.

    Nigeria’s Top Presidential Flag-Bearers for 2023 Election - Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar
    Tinubu leads the other candidates such as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer and Peter Obi, the flagbearer for Labour Party (LP).

    For the National Assembly elections, the Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the APC lead in both elections. The APC Senatorial candidate for Ogun East Senatorial Zone is Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the former governor of Ogun State.

    The Ikenne Local Government election result summary across the 10 wards and for the top three leading parties are shared below

    Ikenne Ward 1

    President
    APC – 1,252
    PDP – 664
    LP – 418

    Senate
    APC – 1,305
    PDP – 754
    LP – 307

    House of Reps
    APC – 1,167
    PDP – 785
    LP – 403

    Ikenne Ward 2

    President
    APC – 1,100
    PDP – 616
    LP – 436

    Senate
    APC – 1,198
    PDP – 679
    LP – 307

    House of Reps
    APC -1,050
    PDP – 719
    LP – 397

    Iperu Ward 3

    President
    APC – 738
    PDP – 725
    LP – 78

    Senate
    APC – 752
    PDP – 769
    LP – 44

    House of Reps
    APC – 731
    PDP – 794
    LP – 42

    Iperu Ward 4

    President
    APC – 1,064
    PDP – 862
    LP – 155

    Senate
    APC – 1085
    PDP – 933
    LP – 92

    House of Reps
    APC – 1064
    PDP – 966
    LP – 86

    Iperu Ward 5

    President
    APC – 1574
    PDP – 1249
    LP – 352

    Senate
    APC – 1620
    PDP – 1372
    LP – 219

    House of Reps
    APC – 1478
    PDP – 1458
    LP – 217

    Ogere Ward 6

    President
    APC – 593
    PDP – 546
    LP – 101

    Senate
    APC – 611
    PDP – 584
    LP – 61

    House of Reps
    APC – 573
    PDP – 612
    LP – 63

    Ogere Ward 7

    President
    APC – 707
    PDP – 561
    LP – 222

    Senate
    APC – 713
    PDP – 651
    LP – 131

    House of Reps
    APC – 701
    PDP – 654
    LP – 132

    Ilishan Ward 8

    President
    APC – 1161
    PDP – 516
    LP – 529

    Senate
    APC – 1178
    PDP – 565
    LP – 364

    House of Reps
    APC – 1188
    PDP – 698
    LP – 385

    Ilishan Ward 9

    President
    APC – 809
    PDP – 526
    LP – 299

    Senate
    APC – 880
    PDP – 585
    LP – 211

    House of Reps
    APC – 799
    PDP – 621
    LP – 230

    Irolu Ward 10

    President
    APC – 433
    PDP – 351
    LP – 108

    Senate
    APC – 447
    PDP – 374
    LP – 81

    House of Reps
    APC – 431
    PDP – 366
    LP – 86

     

     

