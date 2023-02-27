Tinubu, Other APC candidates lead in Ikenne Local Government

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu coasts to victory in the Ikenne Local Government area of Ogun State during the general election of 25th February 2023.

Tinubu leads the other candidates such as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer and Peter Obi, the flagbearer for Labour Party (LP).

For the National Assembly elections, the Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the APC lead in both elections. The APC Senatorial candidate for Ogun East Senatorial Zone is Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the former governor of Ogun State.

The Ikenne Local Government election result summary across the 10 wards and for the top three leading parties are shared below:

Ikenne Ward 1

President

APC – 1,252

PDP – 664

LP – 418

Senate

APC – 1,305

PDP – 754

LP – 307

House of Reps

APC – 1,167

PDP – 785

LP – 403

Ikenne Ward 2

President

APC – 1,100

PDP – 616

LP – 436

Senate

APC – 1,198

PDP – 679

LP – 307

House of Reps

APC -1,050

PDP – 719

LP – 397

Iperu Ward 3

President

APC – 738

PDP – 725

LP – 78

Senate

APC – 752

PDP – 769

LP – 44

House of Reps

APC – 731

PDP – 794

LP – 42

Iperu Ward 4

President

APC – 1,064

PDP – 862

LP – 155

Senate

APC – 1085

PDP – 933

LP – 92

House of Reps

APC – 1064

PDP – 966

LP – 86

Iperu Ward 5

President

APC – 1574

PDP – 1249

LP – 352

Senate

APC – 1620

PDP – 1372

LP – 219

House of Reps

APC – 1478

PDP – 1458

LP – 217

Ogere Ward 6

President

APC – 593

PDP – 546

LP – 101

Senate

APC – 611

PDP – 584

LP – 61

House of Reps

APC – 573

PDP – 612

LP – 63

Ogere Ward 7

President

APC – 707

PDP – 561

LP – 222

Senate

APC – 713

PDP – 651

LP – 131

House of Reps

APC – 701

PDP – 654

LP – 132

Ilishan Ward 8

President

APC – 1161

PDP – 516

LP – 529

Senate

APC – 1178

PDP – 565

LP – 364

House of Reps

APC – 1188

PDP – 698

LP – 385

Ilishan Ward 9

President

APC – 809

PDP – 526

LP – 299

Senate

APC – 880

PDP – 585

LP – 211

House of Reps

APC – 799

PDP – 621

LP – 230

Irolu Ward 10

President

APC – 433

PDP – 351

LP – 108

Senate

APC – 447

PDP – 374

LP – 81

House of Reps

APC – 431

PDP – 366

LP – 86