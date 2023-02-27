Tinubu, Other APC candidates lead in Ikenne Local Government

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu coasts to victory in the Ikenne Local Government area of Ogun State during the general election of 25th February 2023.
Tinubu leads the other candidates such as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer and Peter Obi, the flagbearer for Labour Party (LP).
For the National Assembly elections, the Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the APC lead in both elections. The APC Senatorial candidate for Ogun East Senatorial Zone is Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the former governor of Ogun State.
The Ikenne Local Government election result summary across the 10 wards and for the top three leading parties are shared below:
Ikenne Ward 1
President
APC – 1,252
PDP – 664
LP – 418
Senate
APC – 1,305
PDP – 754
LP – 307
House of Reps
APC – 1,167
PDP – 785
LP – 403
Ikenne Ward 2
President
APC – 1,100
PDP – 616
LP – 436
Senate
APC – 1,198
PDP – 679
LP – 307
House of Reps
APC -1,050
PDP – 719
LP – 397
Iperu Ward 3
President
APC – 738
PDP – 725
LP – 78
Senate
APC – 752
PDP – 769
LP – 44
House of Reps
APC – 731
PDP – 794
LP – 42
Iperu Ward 4
President
APC – 1,064
PDP – 862
LP – 155
Senate
APC – 1085
PDP – 933
LP – 92
House of Reps
APC – 1064
PDP – 966
LP – 86
Iperu Ward 5
President
APC – 1574
PDP – 1249
LP – 352
Senate
APC – 1620
PDP – 1372
LP – 219
House of Reps
APC – 1478
PDP – 1458
LP – 217
Ogere Ward 6
President
APC – 593
PDP – 546
LP – 101
Senate
APC – 611
PDP – 584
LP – 61
House of Reps
APC – 573
PDP – 612
LP – 63
Ogere Ward 7
President
APC – 707
PDP – 561
LP – 222
Senate
APC – 713
PDP – 651
LP – 131
House of Reps
APC – 701
PDP – 654
LP – 132
Ilishan Ward 8
President
APC – 1161
PDP – 516
LP – 529
Senate
APC – 1178
PDP – 565
LP – 364
House of Reps
APC – 1188
PDP – 698
LP – 385
Ilishan Ward 9
President
APC – 809
PDP – 526
LP – 299
Senate
APC – 880
PDP – 585
LP – 211
House of Reps
APC – 799
PDP – 621
LP – 230
Irolu Ward 10
President
APC – 433
PDP – 351
LP – 108
Senate
APC – 447
PDP – 374
LP – 81
House of Reps
APC – 431
PDP – 366
LP – 86
