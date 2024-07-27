Tinubu seeks China’s technology transfer to address infrastructure needs in Nigeria

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu has urged the government of China to explore transferring its technological expertise to address infrastructure needs in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Tinubu made this request in Abuja when he received the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Chen Xiaodong.

This bilateral meeting was disclosed in a statement published on the State House website on Friday, signed by Tinubu’s aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

China’s opportunity to impact Nigeria

According to the statement, the President commended the partnership between Nigeria and China over the past fifty years, emphasizing that both sides must nourish, nurture, and promote it for the benefit of both countries.

He stated that mutual commitment to the values of labour, understanding, and development is crucial, urging the Chinese side to sustain support for Africa’s needs.

Regarding the infrastructure needs in Nigeria and Africa, Tinubu highlighted that the Chinese government possesses the technology to address these needs through skill development programs and knowledge transfer.

He said:

“I am very pleased that President Xi Jinping is paying attention to Africa as a whole and our developmental needs.

“We believe in ourselves. We are determined to enhance the values of our people. Over the years, China has undergone phases of transformation and development. I once visited Shanghai when it was a village, and seeing its rapid transformation and technological development is worth more collaborative efforts.

“The infrastructure needs of Africa are monumental, particularly in Nigeria. You have advanced technology that you can transfer. You have a significant opportunity to make an indelible mark on Nigeria. We have a very vibrant youth population, well-educated, and eager to learn. Skill development programs and knowledge transfer are extremely important.”

President Tinubu also commended President Xi Jinping for consistently strengthening relations with Nigeria and Africa, welcoming his support for Nigeria’s prominent position in the Group of 20 (G20), the United Nations Security Council, and the intergovernmental organization of developing economies, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS).

“We believe in our bilateral relations and want to strengthen them. I am glad you mentioned the United Nations, BRICS, and the G20. This is the largest economy in Africa.

“To classify us as a backwater economy, no matter how hungry we are, we will manage our hunger. We will be friends and partners with those who respect our values, and China is one of them.

“I commend what President Xi Jinping is doing in Africa, helping with capital mobilization for projects that positively impact the lives and livelihoods of our people in Africa,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

Tinubu highlighted the “Lekki Free Trade Zone”, noting the need “to establish more industrial parks across the country”.

The Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) is a Free Trade Zone in Lagos, Nigeria. Covering 830 hectares, the zone is integrated with Lekki Deep Sea Port and is located 60 kilometers east of Lagos city.

Four weeks ago, the Lagos Free Trade Zone reported that it generated N115 billion in revenue over the past six months.

Established in 2012, Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) is a unique and award-winning port-based industrial zone (850 hectares) in Lagos, Nigeria, with over USD 2.5 billion committed FDI projects at the time.

Owned and promoted by Tolaram, LFZ is located in Lekki, while the China-Africa Lekki Investment Ltd(CALI) is a major stakeholder in the infrastructure development in the zone.

Tinubu stated that both countries need to promote a cordial relationship for mutual benefits.

He also appreciated President Xi Jinping for extending an invitation to him to visit China.

What China’s government is saying

In his remarks, the Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs was quoted as saying he was in Nigeria to brief the President on the invitation extended by President Xi Jinping and the itinerary of the state visit.

Mr. Xiaodong extended China’s commendation to Tinubu for his leadership roles in ECOWAS and Africa.

“You are an important leader and strategist in Africa. We believe that your meeting with President Jinping will open up more discussions and opportunities for Nigeria and Africa,” the Chinese Envoy stated, while congratulating President Tinubu on his re-election as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

What you should know

China has well-established commercial relations with Nigeria over the years.

In the first quarter of 2024, China ranked highest among Nigeria’s top trading partners on the import side, followed by India, the United States, Belgium, and The Netherlands.

Analysis by trading partners reveals that imports originated mainly from China, valued at N2,930.10 billion, representing 23.18% of total imports.

“The data showed that most of the agricultural products were exported to Asia, valued at N572.58 billion, followed by exports to Europe with N366.11 billion,” the NBS for Q1, 2024, showed.

The NBS added that further analysis showed that ‘Sesamum seeds’ worth N83.29 billion and N58.04 billion were exported to China and Japan, respectively, during the period under review.