Tinubu stands by those fighting battles for him, trusts supporters – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has dismissed the claims that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu cannot be trusted by his supporters.
Fani-Kayode said Tinubu appreciates the virtues of loyalty and courage while under fire.
In a tweet, Fani-Kayode: “The notion that our President-elect cannot be trusted by his supporters & is not faithful to his own is absurd.
“No-one appreciates the virtues of loyalty & courage under fire & stands by those that have fought for & entered the heat of battle with him more than @officialABAT.”
