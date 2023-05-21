    Login
    Subscribe

    Tinubu stands by those fighting battles for him, trusts supporters – Fani-Kayode

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has dismissed the claims that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu cannot be trusted by his supporters.

    Femi Fani-Kayode
    Femi Fani-Kayode

    Fani-Kayode said Tinubu appreciates the virtues of loyalty and courage while under fire.

    In a tweet, Fani-Kayode: “The notion that our President-elect cannot be trusted by his supporters & is not faithful to his own is absurd.

    “No-one appreciates the virtues of loyalty & courage under fire & stands by those that have fought for & entered the heat of battle with him more than @officialABAT.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply