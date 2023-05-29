Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria’s President, Buhari Exits

After a grueling electioneering process that spanned months, Nigeria now has a new President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces who will steer the ship of the country for the next four years.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President on Monday, May 29 at the Eagle Square in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola administered the oath of office to Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima at exactly 10:28am and 10:38am respectively.

“I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria that I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, help me, God,” the new President swore.

Majestic parade by smartly dressed members of the Armed Forces preceded the oath-taking and swearing in ceremony which was witnessed by Tinubu’s predecessors including Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan.

Tinubu’s wife, Remi; Shettima’s wife, Nana as well as Buhari’s wife, Aisha also witnessed the oath-taking ceremony.