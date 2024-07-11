Tinubu Would Still Be President Without Toyin Abraham’s Public Support – Tacha

Ex BBNaija housemate, Tacha has come out to weigh in on the ongoing feud between Toyin Abraham and some X (Twitter) influencers. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she does not understand why Nigerians keep bullying Toyin Abraham just because of her presidential candidate choice, especially because Tinubu would still be president if Toyin did not publicly support him.

She added that majority of those criticizing the actress have contributed nothing to nation building.

Her words, “I don’t understand the constant, steady bullying based of, of the candidate that she chose to support. Lets not act naive, now with everbody dragging Toyin Abraham what was her impact in the last election, would our president still be our president with or without Toyin Abraham’s help? Yes! You that is dragging Toyin Abraham, what is your contribution to nation building?”

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. In a twist to the game, two new contestants were introduced on Day 23, much to the excitement of the remaining housemates.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.